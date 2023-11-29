Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Grand Blanc man

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Grand Blanc man in 2022.

Westland man Avion Sanders has been sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Jacob Hills, who had just graduated from Grand Blanc High School.

Hills was reported missing on July 24, 2022.

According to the Detroit Police Department, he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the basement of a Detroit home on July 25, 2022 after his dad received an anonymous phone call telling him where to find his son’s body.

Police believe Hills brought an AR-15 to a party in Detroit, left with Sanders, and went to the home where he was later found dead.

Although there are reports Hills went to the Detroit area to buy a gun, his mother Sadie Hills said he bought a gun to use for practice, as he was planning to join the National Guard the following month.

“He had that gun in his car when he went down there on Saturday, and he was lured down there because of the gun and his graduation money, and the so-called friend was the one who took the car and dumped it in the parking lot after one of the guys who befriended him to go down the basement of the apartment,” Sadie Hills previously said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, Sanders was sentenced to live in prison without parole for first-degree murder, two to five years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two years in prison for felony firearm.

