MDARD encouraging dog owners to work with their vets to protect pets from respiratory illness

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s a worrying time for dog owners, as reports and concerns over an atypical respiratory illness infecting dogs across the nation continue to grow.

As a result, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are encouraging dog owners to remain vigilant regarding their pet’s health, and to work closely with their vet if their four legged friend becomes sick.

MDARD said there are multiple causes of infectious respiratory diseases in dogs, many of which can be prevented or minimized through routine vaccination or timely veterinary care.

“While the exact cause of this illness remains unknown, taking some basic steps to prevent a dog’s exposure to harmful germs can go a long way to protecting their overall health,” State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said. “If owners notice respiratory symptoms (such as coughing, sneezing, or nasal discharge) in their dogs, it is important to reach out to their veterinarian early on in their animal’s illness so diagnostic testing can be completed and an appropriate course of treatment can begin.”

The only way to distinguish between the multiple causes of infectious respiratory disease in dogs is through early diagnostic testing. Symptoms of the atypical respiratory illness include coughing, sneezing, nasal and/or eye discharge, fever, loss of appetite and lethargy. Coughing may persist for weeks to months, and severe forms of the disease can progress to life-threatening pneumonia.

To date, suspected cases of the disease have been reported in several states. For a case to be considered suspect for this illness, diagnostic testing is required to rule out other common causes.

To best keep your dog safe, MDARD strongly encourages owners to:

Work with their veterinarian to ensure their dog is up to date on routine vaccinations.

Make sure their dog is fully vaccinated before interacting with other dogs.

Avoid food and water bowls shared by multiple unknown dogs.

Contact their veterinarian if their dog is exhibiting any signs of illness and keep their dog at home and away from other dogs.

Keep their dog away from dogs that are sick or whose vaccination status is unknown.

MDARD and MSU VDL said they will continue to monitor the situation surrounding the disease and will provide updates as more is learned.

