Michigan State takes down Georgia Southern at the Breslin Center

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State hosting Georgia Southern at the Breslin Center. The Eagles looking for their first win of the year.

The Spartans showed their dominance early on building a 38-11 halftime lead.

MSU was led by Jaden Akins who tallied 14 points. Malik Hall, Mady Sissoko, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard also were in double figures.

Michigan State forced 20 total turnovers as the Spartans defeated Georgia Souther, 86-55.

