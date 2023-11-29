MSU introduces Jonathan Smith as the 26th head coach in program history

(WNEM)
By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - There’s a new man in charge of the football program at Michigan State.

Today in East Lansing, the Spartans introduced Jonathan Smith as the 26th head coach.

He was one of 12 candidates who interviewed at least once for the position. Both Tom Izzo and Mark Dantonio gave their input during the process.

Smith comes from Oregon State where the Beavers went 8-4 this regular season after tallying 10 wins last year.

When Smith took over, Oregon State was coming off a season where they went 1-11.

During his press conference, Smith discussed how he wants to have a solid mix of coaches that have been with him for a while and also coaches who have ties to the midwest and Michigan State.

Smith also said that building trust and getting to know his players is priority number one.

Smith was named the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year and has lead Oregon State to three straight winning seasons.

