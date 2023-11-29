Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 13-year-old was shot dead in Flint, according to Flint Police Chief Terence Greene.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 shortly before midnight, police were called to the 900 block of Millbrook Drive.

Greene said a 13-year-old was shot dead by a 17-year-old family member with a handgun.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 29, police are investigating the incident as an accidental gun charge but cannot confirm that is what happened, Greene said.

The incident is still under investigation.

