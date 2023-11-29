SVSU picks up a win with a dominant performance over Adrian
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State welcoming Adrian to town tonight.
The Cardinals were impressive. SVSU defeated Adrian, 91-38.
Saginaw Valley State’s Freddie McIntosh scored a team-high 22 points. Tre Garrett added 16, Dylan West tallied 15 and Maurice Barnett scored 12 off the bench.
SVSU is now 4-2 this season. The Cardinals will play Alma on Friday.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.