SVSU picks up a win with a dominant performance over Adrian

By Mark Pearson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State welcoming Adrian to town tonight.

The Cardinals were impressive. SVSU defeated Adrian, 91-38.

Saginaw Valley State’s Freddie McIntosh scored a team-high 22 points. Tre Garrett added 16, Dylan West tallied 15 and Maurice Barnett scored 12 off the bench.

SVSU is now 4-2 this season. The Cardinals will play Alma on Friday.

