Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift at the top of the music charts

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It isn’t lonely at the top for Taylor Swift – “the guy on the Chiefs” is also making number one hits.

According to Billboard, “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” Travis Kelce’s duet with his brother Jason Kelce, has reached No. 1 on both the rock digital song sales and holiday digital song sales charts.

The song debuted two weeks ago.

The day after its release, it had already topped the iTunes charts.

“Fairytale of Philadelphia” is featured on the upcoming charity album by Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Meanwhile, Swift’s still basking in the “Afterglow” of her latest success.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and her single “Cruel Summer” is No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airdrop
New iPhone update draws some concern from law enforcement
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old
none
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
Former Edenville Dam owner ordered to pay $119M for dam failure
Jenny Arriaga, 25, and Lezter Juarez, 27, were killed in a crash on I-80 near North Platte,...
Toddler to celebrate 1st birthday same day as her parents’ funeral following holiday weekend crash

Latest News

Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this...
Spotify announces top 10 artists, songs, albums of the year with 2023 Wrapped
An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit Monday,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Grand Blanc man
An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter’s intimate funeral is held in the town where she and her husband were born
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 29
In this Nov. 14, 2015 file photo, Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in...
Shannen Doherty says her cancer has spread to her bones: ‘I don’t want to die’