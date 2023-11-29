UAW reaches verbal tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - After nearly three months of striking, the UAW announced it reached a tentative agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) and Blue Care Network on Wednesday, Nov. 28.

The UAW is calling it a historic win. The verbal agreement still needs to be ratified by members.

The agreement includes the reduction of wage progression from 22 years to five years, general wage increases, a $6,500 ratification bonus for BCBS workers, a $5,000 ratification bonus for Blue Care Network workers and inflation protection bonuses of $1,000 each year of the contract.

Negotiators also secured stronger contractual language to protect worker jobs from being outsourced during the life of the agreement.

“Our members have proven that when workers stick together, they can achieve historical gains at the bargaining table.” said Margaret Mock, UAW Secretary-Treasurer who also serves as the Director of the union’s Technical, Office and Professional (TOP) Department. “There were difficult times during this strike, especially with the cold weather, but our members never gave up hope and they continued to stand with one another for as long as it took to enable our bargaining team to win an equitable contract that our members deserve.”

BCBSM workers walked out on strike on Sept. 13 after the union’s demands weren’t being met. The primary issue for members was ending the multi-tiered pay structure that required workers to get to 22 years of seniority to reach the top pay rate.

“Wage progression and job security were concerns that we knew we had to fix during this round of bargaining,” Mock said. “Twenty-two years to reach top pay is unacceptable. Because of our members’ solidarity on the picket lines and our negotiators’ hard work at the bargaining table, we were able to address many of our demands.”

If UAW ratifies the contract, it will cover approximately 1,300 members from four local unions: Locals 2500 and 1781 of Detroit and Locals 2145 of Grand Rapids and 2256 in Lansing.

Members will remain on strike while the agreement goes through the ratification process.

