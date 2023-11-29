Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday! Here are five stories to know, to help you get over the mid-week slump.

1. A heads up for drivers in Bay City, expect a full closure tonight of the Independence Bridge. Bay City Bridge Partners did not give a reason for the closure but said it will be closed from 7 p.m. to midnight.

2. The former owner of the Edenville Dam has to pay nearly $120 million following its failure in 2020. The judgement concludes the state’s civil case against Lee Mueller of Boyce Hydro. Of that settlement, $21 million will go towards damage to Michigan’s fisheries, $90 million for damage to the freshwater mussel ecosystem and nearly $9 million for other damages.

3. Flint Police need help in finding a missing man. Forty-two year old, Kenneth Ray Ogle Jr. was last seen Oct. 16, leaving his home on Levern Street in Flint. He’s described as four feet 11 inches, 150 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. If you see him or know anything, please call 911.

***MISSING ADULT*** Kenneth Ray Ogle Jr - AKA "Lil Kenny" - 42 years old Kenneth was last seen in the 2300 block of... Posted by City of Flint Police Department on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

4. Prep now for an upcoming food giveaway at the East Side Soup Kitchen, set for Friday, Nov. 30. They will be partnering with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Stop by between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to pick up food at its East Genesee Street location in Saginaw. If you would like to donate, they need canned fruits and vegetables like green beans, peaches, corn and applesauce. Plus, other goods like spaghetti sauce, coffee, fruit and pudding cups.

🍎 Food Distributions in Saginaw County 🥔 Check out this calendar 📅 to see when and where the food distributions are in... Posted by United Way of Saginaw County on Monday, November 27, 2023

5. The holiday shopping season is officially underway! If you’re looking for a local spot to buy some new Christmas decorations, personalized gifts or just to visit with Santa, then check out Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth! Santa visits are now through Dec. 24. Santa is at Bronner’s from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, from 9:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from noon to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays, except Christmas Eve.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.