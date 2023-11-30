Alma College football having a historic season, gearing up for quarterfinal round

The Alma College football team is having a historic season.
By Cole Martens
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma College football team is having a historic season.

The Scots are 12-0, and they just defeated one of the top teams in the country. They are now gearing up to play in a NCAA Division 3 Quarterfinal.

Cole Martens was recently at a practice and gives you inside information on Alma College.

Read next:
Reports show childcare costs more than college tuition in some states
Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening a licensed childcare facility in...
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove Wednesday night.
Bird flock quarantined after detection of bird flu in Bay Co.
The farmers who raise chickens and turkeys have also easily lost more than $1 billion but no...
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Grand Blanc Township Police

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit Monday,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Grand Blanc man
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Combine harvesting corn
Harvest hassle: Late corn harvest impacts local farmer

Latest News

The Alma College football team is having a historic season.
Alma College Football gearing up for quarterfinal round
Spirit winning-streak snapped at ten, Saginaw falls to the Soo Greyhounds
The Spirit have been on a tear. Saginaw entered tonight having won a franchise record ten...
Spirit fall to the Greyhounds
Tom Izzo looks ahead to the start of the Big Ten schedule