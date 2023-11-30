Alma College football having a historic season, gearing up for quarterfinal round

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Alma College football team is having a historic season.

The Scots are 12-0, and they just defeated one of the top teams in the country. They are now gearing up to play in a NCAA Division 3 Quarterfinal.

Cole Martens was recently at a practice and gives you inside information on Alma College.

