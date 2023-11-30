Breezy, though slightly milder Thursday before snow & rain Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some frigid days earlier this week we’ll make a return to milder weather for your Thursday! Temperatures reach into the middle 40s though these will be breezy 40s. Dry weather holds all day today before snow and rain move in for Friday. Overall, Friday appears to be a wet and potentially slushy day for the southern half of Mid-Michigan. More details are below, though the big takeaway tomorrow is that afternoon travel could see delays due to slippery roads.

Today

Some clouds have been trying to form early this morning so we expect a mix of sun and clouds early this morning before increasing clouds into the afternoon. Morning bus stops won’t have any rain or snow to worry about, the afternoon stops will just have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. The wind today will speed back up with gusts peaking in the early- to mid-afternoon. Speeds by then will be 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. The southwest direction of the wind helps us warm up though, we’ll have a high around 47 degrees! Our normal high temperature on November 30th is 40 degrees. As a result of the wind, wind chills will be down into the middle- to upper-30s, but this is an improvement over the first half of the week!

Thursday will have wind chills in the middle- to upper-30s. (WNEM)

One important note about this morning too are the damp roads we have across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures are right around freezing this morning which could lead to the formation of slick spots on roads, particularly on bridges and overpasses. We haven’t seen any issues so far but know that it is a possibility through mid-morning before temperatures start to rise.

Tonight

The cloudy skies maintain overnight but dry weather will persist ahead of the incoming low pressure system. Lows will fall to around 30 degrees for the southern half of our area, then 20s farther north, with the southwest wind veering to the north. Wind speeds will relax overnight though with speeds of only 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will have wide range of lows across Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Friday

The low which brings the rain and snow potential on Friday is still winding up near the Four Corners region of the southwestern United States. The low itself will track through the Ohio River Valley keeping us on the northern, cooler side of the storm. On this northern edge, snow showers are expected to develop with some rain occasionally mixing in. Some key factors need to be considered for tomorrow’s snow though, and whether or not it’s able to stick to the ground.

For Friday there are some factors in play. (WNEM)

First, temperatures on Thursday reaching the middle-40s will bring ground temperatures up by a few degrees. The cloudier afternoon skies though will limit direct sunlight on the ground though, so it won’t be able to warm quickly or by a significant amount. However, some increase in ground temperature readings can still be expected.

Second, into the overnight timeframe Thursday night lows are going to fall back into the 20s north. Where the snow is expected to fall on Friday though, lows will be right at 30 degrees. This could bring ground temperatures back down a degree or two from the daytime Thursday. Overall, this does result in ground temperatures being a key factor on Friday which will certainly lead to some initial melting of snow.

Lastly, temperatures while the snow is falling on Friday are expected to be around 34 to 35 degrees. This means a wetter, slushy snow developing which will also decrease accumulations. Normally, a snowfall in Mid-Michigan will have a snow-to-liquid ratio of about 10:1 or 11:1. Snowfall on Friday as a result of the aforementioned temperatures means a lower ratio which we think will end up around 6:1. That keeps the snow slushy, almost sort of greasy as it falls on roadways, which is where travel delays may come in. This would be most likely on bridges and overpasses, also wherever the snow can fall fast enough to overcome ground temperatures.

Some roads will become slushy/slick. (WNEM)

With those details in play, along with some rain showers still being able to mix in at-times, we’re keeping snow totals lower in our first snowfall map. While the amount of snow in the map below is very manageable by Mid-Michigan standards, the wetter and slushy nature of it will keep it slick, or even sort of “greasy.” M-46 will roughly be the cut-off of the snow, so south of there in Gratiot County, the Great Lakes Bay Region, and the northern and central Thumb are likely to pick up around a trace to 1″ of snow. The southern edge of our area such as Perry, Fenton, Grand Blanc, and Metamora should fall in this range too given slightly warmer temperatures there and a closer proximity to the rain/snow line of this low. We could potentially have a “bullseye” of slightly higher snow totals at 1″ to 2″ around Owosso, Chesaning, Beecher, Birch Run, and northern Lapeer County and southern Lapeer County. Stay tuned as Chris, Diane, and Kyle will also bring more refinements to the snowfall map!

Friday will see a light (though slushy) snow accumulation in the southern half of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

The northern edge of the snow and rain showers will reach up to the midway point of Mid-Michigan, so if you’re north of roughly M-20, you should expect dry weather for the entirety of the day. Noon is about where the peak of the snow and rain will be, with it gradually starting to wind down into the mid-afternoon.

Snow and rain moving through Friday for the southern half of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Overall, we expect some light (though slushy) snow accumulations on Friday, but with above-freezing temperatures through the weekend anything that does stick will be able to melt. You can see those temperatures in the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

