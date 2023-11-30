Chance to see northern lights, clouds could impact viewing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The northern lights are active once again!

The geomagnetic storm is reaching its peak Thursday night, Nov. 30, into Friday morning, Dec. 1. If you ever wanted to see the aurora borealis, this could be your chance!

Viewing will be possible from sunset Thursday night to sunrise on Friday. The storm will reach its intense output between 10 p.m. on Thursday to 4 a.m. on Friday.

Forecasts for this geomagnetic storm have the visibility possible through most of the state of Michigan, but the catch will be the weather.

With a storm approaching Friday morning, some clouds will already be in place overnight and into the first few hours of Friday. Those viewing will need to check the satellite feature on the TV5 First Alert Weather app under the ‘Radar’ tab.

Though the clouds will be moving in, dry weather is expected for viewing.

Geomagnetic storms have physical features like magnetics, and because of the charges in the storm, some people may experience radio frequency blackouts, GPS issues, or power disruptions.

