Fire breaks out at farm service company in Fairgrove

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRGROVE, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters put out a fire that broke out at the Laethem Farm Service Company in Fairgrove Thursday morning.

“It’s devastating to the community,” Fairgrove Fire Chief Douglas Young said.

Young said the call came in about 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, and several departments responded to help.

“It’s kinda devastating to me personally,” he said. “I bought my first ratchet set here when I was in high school, so that’s at least 50 years ago.”

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove Thursday morning.(Eric Brown)

TV5 viewer Eric Brown shared this photo from the fire earlier in the morning.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. Young said he called the State Fire Investigator to look into it.

