Harvest hassle: Late corn harvest impacts local farmer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Farmers like to have their corn harvested by around Thanksgiving, but that’s not the case this year.

One local farmer shared why this harvest has been more of a hassle.

“We’re probably two to three weeks behind, as in drying the corn down, and it’s made it a slow go,” said farmer Don Eickholt.

Eickholt expects to be done harvesting corn by now, but that’s not the case.

He said 60 percent of his crop, 130 acres, still needs to be collected. Eickholt said a dry spring followed by a wet summer led to corn maturing late this year.

Now the effort to harvest it is impacting his bottom line.

“The drying charges is quite expensive, the propane and added fuel. With it getting cold, we’re not going through as much fuel on the combine because we’re not going through mud, we’re staying on top of the ground,” Eckholt said. “But it’s supposed to warm up here in the next couple of days so it could change quick.”

And Eickholt said the recent snowfall hasn’t helped.

“It’ll cause the combine to freeze up, it plugs up the inside on the sieves and stuff like that. But once it’s on the ground, if the corn has snow on it, you pretty much can’t go. But once the corn gets cleaned off it’s not bad,” he explained.

Industry Relations Specialist for Michigan Farm Bureau, Theresa Sisung said statewide 20 percent of the corn crop still needs to be harvested.

She said the later-than-usual gathering of kernels shouldn’t impact the yield.

“Overall, it just makes it more challenging. It doesn’t necessarily affect where our yield is going to be unless folks have to either leave corn out in the field because they can’t ever get to it - which happens very rarely - or if they start to lose plants because they fall down, or the deer get to them, raccoons, you know, if we start to have wildlife issues too,” she said.

Sisung said corn farmers in Michigan had similar challenges in 2018 and 2019.

“So we’ve had them recently, it always depends on the year and what the growing season is like as well as what the fall weather is like too,” she said.

For his part, Eickholt said it’s just part of farming and he’ll be out in the fields for another two to three weeks.

“Hopefully we stay on top of the ground and everything goes safe,” he said.

The Michigan Farm Bureau said in 2022, the corn harvest in Michigan arrived early.

