Making candy canes at Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm

CLARE, Mich. (WNEM) - Need a little dose of Christmas magic? Look no further than Clare, Michigan.

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare is home to 20 of Santa’s “backup” reindeer, that live on the farm year-round.

Your first stop on the farm takes you through the candy shop, with the smell of fresh peppermint hitting you immediately.

Paul Ghinelli has been making candy canes his entire life. He comes from a long line of candy makers and prides himself on bringing homemade candy to the farm. TV5 got to spend some time in Santa’s “workshop,” learning how to make candy canes from start to finish.

“It’s fun to watch the faces of these kids when they see that, you know, a candy cane was just made in front of them, and here comes another 150 real quick,” said Ghinelli. “Most people think we just paint the stripes on, but no.”

Ghinelli begins by boiling his candy mixture at around 300 degrees. Once it reaches the right temperature, he pours the mixture onto a marble slab, spreading it out as it cools down. Once the batch has cooled, it’s essentially stretched and rolled into a giant log shape, then twisted and cut into cane shapes.

“It’s a fun place, really, you have to see it, there’s a lot of stuff going on here and you get to watch me—and I can be pretty entertaining at times,” laughed Ghinelli.

He also showed TV5 how he makes ribbon candy.

“The adults love ribbon candy!” said Ghinelli. “You don’t see ribbon candy very often anymore. The grandmas used to have it in their candy dishes on their coffee tables—I hear from it any adult that comes in here.”

Visitors can also feed the reindeer, tour the heated barn with mini highland cows and alpacas, the gift shop, the Gingerbread house playground, and more.

“We’ve got something for everybody here,” said owner Danny Aldrich. “We’ve got the candy man here every day, we’ve got Santa here every day, the Grinch is here on certain occasions, he’s actually got his own house this year, so you can get pictures taken in it.”

Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is located at 2706 E. Stevenson Lake Rd. in Clare. They’re open until December 23rd. To view their hours and remaining event schedule, click here.

