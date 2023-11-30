Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is investigating a suspicious situation after receiving reports of an alleged attempted kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 3:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to Knollwood Apartments for a report of an attempted abduction.

Police said the incident occurred near the entrance to the Knollwood Apartments on Eastknoll Drive off E. Hill Road after a student got off the school bus at 3:17 p.m.

According to Grand Blanc Community Schools, the suspect attempted to abduct a middle school-age child but a bystander intervened and the suspect ran off.

Police said the suspect was on foot in the area and is described as a brown haired 30-year-old man, standing at 5′11″ and weighing 200 pounds.

As of Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, police are still investigating the case and cannot confirm or deny some of the allegations. Det. Molly Monroe said, adding they are treating it as a suspicious situation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, anyone who has information, or anyone who has video footage, such as footage from a Ring doorbell or similar, in the area along Eastknoll Drive is asked to contact Det. Monroe by email or call 810-424-2730.

“Please take this opportunity to go over safety precautions with your child and remind them to remain aware of their surroundings at all times,” police said.

In a letter sent to parents, Grand Blanc Community Schools said:

Police patrols have increased in the area while this incident continues to be investigated, specifically during drop off/pick up times for students. Please take this opportunity to go over safety precautions with your child and remind students to be aware of their surroundings at all times. Whenever possible, encourage your student to walk with others as opposed to walking alone.

We are fortunate to live in community where people generally look out for one another, but we are reminded that criminal activity can happen anywhere and at any time. Please stay attentive to any suspicious activity and “if you see something, say something!” Okay2Say is also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to report any type of concern related to our schools or students.

As always, we greatly appreciate our invaluable partnerships with the Grand Blanc Township and City Police.

