Police officer saves three people from burning car

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer saved three people from a burning car on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The officer responded to the off-ramp from westbound US-10 to Bay City Road about 4:45 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer discovered a car on fire with three elderly people inside who were unable to exit the vehicle, the Midland Police Department said, adding a fourth occupant of the vehicle was able to get out on their own.

The officer, with the help of a 42-year-old Midland man who was a bystander, quickly removed the occupants from the vehicle.

The Midland Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire without further incident, police said.

All four of the occupants (an 86-year-old man, 85-year-old woman, 79-year-old man, and 78-year-old woman, all from Lake), the police officer, and the bystander were evaluated.

The occupants were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment for smoke inhalation. They did not suffer any injuries, police said.

The police officer and the bystander later sought their own treatment at the hospital.

