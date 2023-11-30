Reports show childcare costs more than college tuition in some states

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Some people are calling the surge in daycare prices a childcare crisis.

“It’s almost like you’re going to have children or you’re not going to have kids. That’s where it’s putting most people,” said Terry Silva, owner of Terry’s Tots in Saginaw Township.

New reports show childcare costs in most states cost more than college tuition. In September, billions of dollars in COVID relief funding for childcare centers expired. Now daycare centers and parents are feeling the brunt.

Maddy Royster is a mother of two under the age of 2. Her eldest daughter has been attending Terry’s Tots since she was a just few months old, and now her newborn baby girl will join her.

“It’s definitely going to be more difficult with two kids now. We managed with one, but it’ll be a little more tough with two,” Royster said.

The cost of childcare has been on the rise over the past few decades, growing at nearly twice the rate of prices economy-wide. This has put a strain on parents nationwide, especially those with multiple children.

“My husband and I, we both have pretty good jobs and we had to sit down before we brought our second to daycare and like, ‘OK, we really got to watch what we’re buying and purchasing. We can’t really go out to eat anymore. We’re not doing extracurriculars with friends.’ You got to think about you got to pay for daycare. You got to pay for things, and those come first,” Royster said.

A recent study by the Economic Policy Institute found childcare is more expensive than in-state college tuition in 28 out of 50 states. The average annual cost for infant care in Michigan is $10,861, or about $905 per month. That’s only 12.7 percent less than the cost of in-state tuition at a four-year public college.

A typical family in Michigan spends 40 percent of its income on childcare alone.

“There can be government assistance. That would be nice. I think all parents should get something rather than the tax credit at the end of the year. That’s nothing when it boils down to it. You got to pay diapers, wipes, clothing, food, formula, toys, crib, car seat. Like it all adds up,” Royster said.

Silva said many of those same factors go into childcare costs.

“We have cost of living. Food is awful. I mean, I do breakfast, snack, lunch, snack for 14 kids. That’s a lot. And we do it five days a week. So, when you think about the prices with food and supplies, daycare insurance, we’re really not making all that much money,” Silva said.

Silva has been in the business for more than 25 years. She has seen many things in the industry change over time. But the one thing she said remains consistent is the low wages childcare workers receive. The average childcare worker makes just under $20,000 per year.

“And for me to raise my rates again, I look at my few cash parents. It’s like, I can’t do that to them. I can’t. So, as everyone else is raising theirs, I’m staying the same,” Silva said.

During the pandemic, daycares were receiving a lot of different funding from the state including raises that made things a lot easier. But as of September, all that ended.

“They were paying us a certain amount for the past, over a year. They gave us a raise first time since I’ve been doing daycare. They gave us a raise. So, for over 25 years DHS paid what DHS paid and there was just nothing else,” Silva said.

And that pay is likely one reason for the industry’s high turnover. Turnover among childcare workers is 25 to 40 percent, according to a report from the National Association of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies.

“It’s a good time to get into daycare, but I really don’t think a lot of people will stay in daycare. Most of them have joined because of all the grants that are going and they’re seeing all this free money but it’s really not free,” Silva said.

She believes the government must do more to support families and childcare providers.

Over the summer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state budget that included $254.6 million to expand free pre-K for up to 5,600 kids, working towards Pre-K for all by the end of her second term. Earlier this year, she told TV5 she’s working to tackle childcare next.

“There’s no question that we need to build out affordable, accessible, and high-quality childcare options for families,” Whitmer said.

As for Royster, she’s hoping some form of assistance becomes available to help alleviate some of the burden.

“It would be nice to get some assistance. Even if it’s just a hundred bucks a week or something to help with daycare would be really helpful,” Royster said.

The Biden administration announced a series of childcare proposals in July that would benefit nearly 80,000 families. The proposals include capping childcare copays at no more than 7 percent of a family’s income, as well as paying childcare providers earlier and based on their enrollment.

