Sale of Buick City site complete, $300M investment expected to create jobs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The sale of the former General Motors Buick City property in Flint is now complete.

RACER Trust and Ashley Capital announced the competition of the sale of the second phase, which includes 273 acres, on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The redevelopment of the first phase of the site, which is now known as the Flint Commerce Center, is underway. The first building is scheduled to be completed at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Phase two will expand the area for the multitenant industrial park that Ashley Capital has planned for the property, the two companies said in a joint press release.

Once completed, the development is expected to result in about 2,500 permanent full-time jobs.

Construction on phase two is expected to begin soon. In all, the Flint Commerce Center will include 10 buildings totaling about 3.5 million square feet.

“We are very pleased to complete this transaction and very much looking forward to further

reinvigorating this property and creating new opportunities for the community,” Ashley Capital

Senior Vice President Susan Harvey said. “The location and infrastructure make this a very

desirable property for logistics and light manufacturing companies, and we are confident that the market will respond very favorably.”

Harvey went on to thank those who supported the project including Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, the Flint City Council, and other state and local leaders.

