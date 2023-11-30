Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning, mid-Michigan. We welcome in Thursday with open arms. Here are five stories to know before you begin the day.

1. We are waiting on dental and DNA records to see if a body found Wednesday in Saginaw County is missing Flushing woman, Kelly McWhirter. She has been missing since October. A hunter and his dog found the body in a heavily wooded area south of St. Charles on Ryan Road east of Sharon. The hunter came across a decaying body with heavy trauma and clothing that matched what McWhirter was said to be wearing.

2. Today marks two years since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School. Four students were killed Nov. 30, 2021. They are Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin and Justin Schilling. The shooter, Ethan Crumbley, is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 8. He pleaded guilty and faces a possible life sentence without parole.

The family of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, one of the four students killed at Oxford High School during a shooting, filed a federal lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District. (WNEM)

3. Road construction starts today in Genesee County. Road commission crews start work on the north side shoulder of M-15, south of Dodge Road. Starting at 9 a.m., one lane will be open with flagging operations. The lane reopens at noon.

The Genesee County Road Commission will be working on the shoulder of M-15 north and south of Dodge Rd. on Thursday, November 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be one lane open with a flagging operation. Posted by Genesee County Road Commission on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

4. The Chippewa Nature Center hosting its annual Nature Art Show and Sale this weekend. It features work by local artists, including photography and stained glass. Friday is open to members only. The public Saturday sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a silent auction until 3 p.m. Proceeds support nature day camp and nature pre-school scholarships.

5. This holiday season, we’re highlighting some of the fun you can have around mid-Michigan. Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm is a family owned and operated business, specializing in offering trained reindeer for holiday and specialty events around Michigan. Learn more about reindeer, see Santa and enjoy food and drinks. Admission is $9. Check out their website.

