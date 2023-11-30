Tom Izzo looks ahead to the start of the Big Ten schedule

By Owen Oszust
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans get ready to kick off the Big Ten schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Breslin Center. The Spartans welcome in Wisconsin and then travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Dec. 10.

Nebraska will be the Spartans first true home game, and MSU is 4-1 at home. After the Nebraska road trip, there’s a break in the conference schedule until Jan. 4, when the Spartans welcome Penn State to East Lansing.

Michigan State is coming off an 11-8 record in conference play from a year ago.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
An 18-year-old Grand Blanc man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Detroit Monday,...
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Grand Blanc man
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old
Crash leads to arrest of 19-year-old

Latest News

Spirit winning-streak snapped at ten, Saginaw falls to the Soo Greyhounds
The Spirit have been on a tear. Saginaw entered tonight having won a franchise record ten...
Spirit fall to the Greyhounds
Patrick Kane tallied over 1,200 points with the Chicago Blackhawks before being traded to the...
Detroit Red Wings sign NHL star Patrick Kane
Michigan State takes down Georgia Southern at the Breslin Center