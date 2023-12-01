Blue over 'G0BLUE': University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate

A University of Michigan graduate is suing the state over the loss of his revered “G0BLUE” car license plate
University of Michigan
University of Michigan(WILX)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A passionate University of Michigan graduate is booing the state — and suing — over the loss of his revered “G0BLUE” car license plate.

Joseph Hardig III said the plate has been on family vehicles for years. But he was told it was assigned to another car owner when he recently tried to renew it at a Secretary of State office.

"My dad's passed away. I got it from him. It's meaningful to me. We're just huge fans and love the university," Hardig told The Detroit News.

Hardig, a suburban Detroit lawyer, is asking a judge to block the state from giving the plate to an Ann Arbor man, who is also a University of Michigan graduate and lives just minutes from the football stadium.

The Secretary of State won't comment on the lawsuit.

Hardig, 65, said he visited a branch office on Nov. 4, a month before the plate renewal deadline, and was told “G0BLUE” was no longer available for his Ford Edge.

Blue is a University of Michigan color, and “Go Blue!” is a battle cry and common salutation among Wolverine fans.

The personalized plate now has been assigned to Jonathan Fine and his 2007 BMW, though he said he hadn't received it in the mail by Thursday.

Fine, 52, said he punched in plate options on a state website and found “G0BLUE” was available.

“I thought it was a mistake at first. ... I’m not actually that excited about the plate,” Fine told the newspaper. “I just had to take it. It’s more just because it was available."

He said he might be willing to give it up if he can find another option.

“I understand why he is upset,” Fine said of Hardig. “If I had a cool plate like that, I’d be upset to lose it.”

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Aerial photos of Phase 1 construction at the Flint Commerce Center.
Sale of Buick City site complete, $300M investment expected to create jobs

Latest News

Fire
Fire upends Christmas charity in Michigan but thousands of kids will still get gifts
FILE - The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023. General Motors...
GM believes it will start making money on electric vehicles in 2025 as higher margin models arrive
Ford
Ford says autoworkers strike cut sales by 100,000 vehicles and cost company $1.7 billion in profits
File - A Chevrolet Bolt is displayed at the Philadelphia Auto Show, Jan. 27, 2023, in...
Consumer Reports: Electric vehicles less reliable, on average, than conventional cars and trucks
FILE - United Auto Workers members join the picket line, in Detroit, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023....
Autoworker strike cost GM $1.1B, which it says it can absorb as it announces massive stock buyback