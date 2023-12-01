‘Bumming In da Thumb’ among Bay Co. MDOT snowplow names

MDOT has named its snowplows for the winter season.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As mid-Michigan heads into the snowy season, you’ll be seeing snowplows on the roads more and more frequently.

The Michigan Department of Transportation services the state by clearing roadways of ice and snow with their recognizable orange snowplows. But did you know they have names?

The following are some of the clever names for MDOT’s Bay Region plows:

  • Bumming In da Thumb
  • Dreams of Summer
  • Frankenmuth Chicken
  • Large Marge
  • Ol’ Seven Fingers
  • Polar Patroller
  • Spirit of Saginaw

For a list of all the plow names, click here.

You can also see the plows in action on MDOT’s website using its Mi Drive map by clicking the snowplow tracker map layer at the top left of the screen.

You can hover over an icon to see the plow name and if you click on the icon, you will be able to see the name, description of what the plow is doing, and a driver’s seat view of current road conditions through the snowplow cameras.

Example of MDOT snowplow on Mi Drive map on Dec. 1, 2023.
Example of MDOT snowplow on Mi Drive map on Dec. 1, 2023.(Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT’s website offers winter safety tips, along with a winter level of service map and information about equipment and road treatments.

Read next:
Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California
Ann Herford
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-75 in Genesee Co.
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
Man killed, 3 others injured in crash
Generic police lights
Blue over 'G0BLUE': University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate
University of Michigan

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Aerial photos of Phase 1 construction at the Flint Commerce Center.
Sale of Buick City site complete, $300M investment expected to create jobs

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 in Genesee Co. reopen after crash closed 2 lanes
Ann Herford
Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California
MDOT has named its snowplows for the winter season.
MDOT Bay Region snowplow names
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Dec. 1