‘Bumming In da Thumb’ among Bay Co. MDOT snowplow names

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As mid-Michigan heads into the snowy season, you’ll be seeing snowplows on the roads more and more frequently.

The Michigan Department of Transportation services the state by clearing roadways of ice and snow with their recognizable orange snowplows. But did you know they have names?

The following are some of the clever names for MDOT’s Bay Region plows:

Bumming In da Thumb

Dreams of Summer

Frankenmuth Chicken

Large Marge

Ol’ Seven Fingers

Polar Patroller

Spirit of Saginaw

For a list of all the plow names, click here.

You can also see the plows in action on MDOT’s website using its Mi Drive map by clicking the snowplow tracker map layer at the top left of the screen.

You can hover over an icon to see the plow name and if you click on the icon, you will be able to see the name, description of what the plow is doing, and a driver’s seat view of current road conditions through the snowplow cameras.

Example of MDOT snowplow on Mi Drive map on Dec. 1, 2023. (Michigan Department of Transportation)

MDOT’s website offers winter safety tips, along with a winter level of service map and information about equipment and road treatments.

