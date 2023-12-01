CDC sees uptick in flu cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said flu cases are rising.

The CDC estimates over 1.2 million cases so far this season. Cases always rise between October and May—those cases peaking in February.

It’s better to be prepared now to get your flu shot, make sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds, disinfect surfaces and aim coughs and sneezes into your elbow.

Dr. Jim Grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said one of the worst things you can do is touch your face.

“We never realized until COVID how much we spend touching our eyes and our nose and our mouths and our ears,” said Grant. “Those are like entry points for viruses. Stay away from that if you can. There’s nothing worse than talking to somebody who has the flu. That’s how you’re going to get it or them sneezing around you or them coughing around you because it’s sort of spread in respiratory particles that you can’t see.”

Grant said it’s never too late for the flu shot. The best time to take it is in October—the second is from late November to early December.

When you get the flu—coughing, runny nose, fever and chills are all pretty bad symptoms. The worst part about the flu is that before you get those symptoms, you’re already highly contagious—called the incubation period, which is when you’re exposed to the flu and when you develop symptoms.

During that time or any time while you’re sick, Grant said it’s important to isolate.

“There’s like a sweet spot that you actually are more contagious when you don’t even know you’ve got the flu yourself,” said Grant. “So, that’s why we wait. These are like precautions that we take because you don’t know. Yeah, if you’re sick and you’ve got a runny nose, and you’ve got GI issues and you’ve got feedback fever, you’re sick. But if you’re at that early point that you don’t quite know it yet or you just think, ‘Oh, it must be some allergies or something.’ That’s the point. You’re probably transmitting it to others.”

That key time frame, you’re most contagious for three to four days when the illness begins. If you have a weakened immune system, you’re even more contagious for a longer time.

According to the CDC, children are the most likely to get the flu, while people 65 and older are the least likely.

