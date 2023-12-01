Crash closes 2 lanes on I-75 in Genesee Co.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash on I-75 in Genesee County has the right two lanes blocked.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the crash was reported at 10:47 a.m. and occurred on northbound I-75 after Exit 11 at mile marker 116.

MDOT said the right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

