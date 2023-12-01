Dry tonight, sloppy, slushy snow for some on Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today was a beautiful day to wrap up the month of November! We had some sun and temperatures warmed up nicely into the 40s.

But tomorrow is the arrival of Meteorological Winter and with it, our next round of winter weather! Currently, there are no advisories and we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day. However, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be mindful on the roads tomorrow and we’re still expecting accumulating snow for parts of the TV5 viewing area.

Wanting to look beyond your Friday? Be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Despite the messy weather headed our way Friday, we have no issues for our Thursday evening and much of the overnight should be on the quiet side, too. Temperatures will gradually drop into the 30s this evening, and settle in the 20s and 30s for overnight lows.

Lows will settle in the 20s and 30s tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Winds will be light and variable overnight, eventually settling on a northeasterly direction into tomorrow morning.

There is a chance to see the Northern Lights tonight, but the chance won’t be there for everyone. It will depend on how long your area can avoid the thicker clouds that will be moving in overnight. If you’re up late tonight and happen to see breaks in the clouds, get somewhere dark! Between 10 PM and 4 AM seems like the best time frame, with the strongest kP index occurring between 1 AM and 4 AM.

Friday

Current projections have our precipitation arriving near our southern counties Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer around 6-8 AM, and moving northward as the morning goes along. Areas around the Tri-Cities and Thumb between 8-10 AM, and areas near and just north of US-10 (Clare, Gladwin counties) around 11 AM-12 PM.

Snow should be moving into our southern areas by 7-8 AM Friday morning. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

The farther north you get from US-10, the less precipitation you are expected to see through the daylight hours Friday. Those in Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Iosco counties may not see much until a secondary wave later in the night.

By late Friday morning, snow will have expanded farther north. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Some mixed rain and snow is possible, but most of this event appears to be snow for us. This snow is expected to be a wet, slushy snow, and we expect at least some melting and compaction after today’s warmth likely had at least some influence on our ground temperatures. This snow will also be falling during the daylight hours with high temperatures that are expected to be near and above freezing much of the day.

Snow will still be ongoing Friday afternoon. Note the sharp cutoff around US-10. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With that in mind, we always want you careful on the roads as snow falls. But we do think we’ll be helped out a bit by those temperatures, and by the fact that much of this will be falling during the daylight hours. The snow should also be spread out over several hours, with rates mostly less than 0.5″ per hour, which should allow road crews to chip away at it through the day. If there’s a time to be more careful on the roads, it may be the afternoon drive home, bus rides from school after several hours of the event being around.

Winds will be out of the northeasterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that northeasterly wind direction may cut down on snow totals around the lakeshore areas, with water temperatures still mostly above freezing.

Our current snowfall expectations project a 1-3″, wet and slushy accumulation in the heaviest areas. Those areas are generally between US-10 and I-69. We have our map below. We expect the totals in the 1-2″ range to be the most common, with 3″ being more of an isolated occurrence. Surrounding that area, we have totals tapering off to a trace to 1″.

If there is an area we think may be prone to an adjustment, it’s taking the northern line of the 1-3″ zone and moving it slightly north toward Clare and Gladwin counties.

Our current thinking for snowfall. We may refine this slightly tomorrow morning before the event gets underway. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

As is sometimes the case, we expect there to be a chance a few localized, strong bands of snow may develop, which could lead to some locally higher rates, along with some locally higher totals, that could cause some hazardous travel. These areas would be more of an exception, rather than the rule.

The secondary round that passes through late Friday night into Saturday will be lighter, with any additional accumulations being pretty minor. This will end by late Saturday morning.

As of this evening, there are no Winter Weather Advisories and we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day. However, we will have updates for you again tomorrow morning if that changes, or if there is forecast data that suggests a higher impact event. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.