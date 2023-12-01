Flint Carman-Ainsworth upsets Flint Beecher in boy’s basketball season opener.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Last year’s division 3 state champions Flint Beecher started their new season tonight against Flint Carman-Ainsworth.

First possession of the game, great pressure by Kayden Young allowed Donovan Hamlin to come in and he throws it down to put the Cavaliers on the board first.

In the 2nd, Keyonta Menefield has to break through a double-team, gets down court and finds Aijalon Williams who slams it down and the home crowd would lose it as the Bucs takes the lead.

Later on, Carman-Ainsworth passes it around and Rafael Murphy Jr. nails the three.

And the Cavs would upset the defending champs on the road, 46-44

