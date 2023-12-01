Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Friday! Hope the week has been good to you. Before you kick off a new day, check out these five stories to know.

1. Snow and rain expected in mid-Michigan today and Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding you of some safety tips. Take things slow, if you need to merge or change lanes, do it with caution. Apple steady brake pressure to avoid skidding and leave enough room for snowplows.

2. Snow Works in Fairgrove, the business now at the Old Laethem Farm Service building is in ruins after a fire Thursday. The owner, posting to Facebook, thanking first responders and said no one was hurt or even inside when the fire started. When fire crews got to the building, the fire was already through the roof. Snow Works is looking for a temporary building to keep serving its customers.

Thank you everyone for all the calls and kind words today. It’s a lot to take in. Thankfully no one was hurt or even in... Posted by Snow Works on Thursday, November 30, 2023

3. Oxford Community Schools and members of the community remembering the lives lost in the Nov. 2021 shooting on Thursday. A group of students are now demanding proper mental health resources at the school and the ousting of school board leaders who were in their positions leading up to and after the tragic shooting.

4. Bay City Western High School is celebrating a program that gives students hands-on training for manufacturing careers. The Society of Manufacturing Engineers Program said 100 percent of students last year, and who are graduated, are pursuing manufacturing with 25 percent of the students being girls. Today, the foundation, state legislators and students will speak on the significance of manufacturing and engineering education from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

5. Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum having a Holiday Hooray this Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s a snowball toss, a chance to write a letter to Santa and make holiday suncatchers. Santa is also taking a break from the North Pole to visit everyone at the museum.

