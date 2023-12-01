Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLD, Calif. (WNEM) - Investigators found the body of the Huron County woman who went missing while hiking in California.

The body of 66-year-old Ann Herford, of Elkton, was found by deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30.

Ann Herford
Ann Herford(Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to that, Herford was last seen on Nov. 12 before parking her car at a trailhead of the Arnold Rim Trail System and hiking in Arnold, Calif. She was reported missing on Nov. 14.

Herford’s body was found about 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath heavy tree canopy and dense foliage, the sheriff’s office said, adding that is north of where her vehicle was parked on Nov. 12.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate Herford’s disappearance but said her death does not seem suspicious.

Read next:
Man killed, 3 others injured in crash
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Blue over 'G0BLUE': University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate
University of Michigan
Potter Park Zoo’s lioness dies
Potter Parks Zoo’s lioness dies
CDC sees uptick in flu cases
How to track virus surges in your community during cold and flu season on Oct. 10, 2023.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Aerial photos of Phase 1 construction at the Flint Commerce Center.
Sale of Buick City site complete, $300M investment expected to create jobs

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 in Genesee Co. reopen after crash closed 2 lanes
MDOT and Consumers Energy are gearing up for the potential snow storm later this week.
‘Bumming In da Thumb’ among Bay Co. MDOT snowplow names
MDOT has named its snowplows for the winter season.
MDOT Bay Region snowplow names
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Dec. 1