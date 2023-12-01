Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California

ARNOLD, Calif. (WNEM) - Investigators found the body of the Huron County woman who went missing while hiking in California.

The body of 66-year-old Ann Herford, of Elkton, was found by deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30.

Ann Herford (Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to that, Herford was last seen on Nov. 12 before parking her car at a trailhead of the Arnold Rim Trail System and hiking in Arnold, Calif. She was reported missing on Nov. 14.

Herford’s body was found about 9 a.m. on Nov. 30 on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath heavy tree canopy and dense foliage, the sheriff’s office said, adding that is north of where her vehicle was parked on Nov. 12.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate Herford’s disappearance but said her death does not seem suspicious.

