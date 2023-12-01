Lapeer’s head football coach announces retirement

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Thursday, Lapper’s head football coach Mike Smith announced his retirement from coaching.

Smith was the head coach of the team for the past 26 year for Lapeer West and Lapeer after the merger of the East and West Schools.

Smith had a 75-27 record while a part of the Lightning.

Last summer, he was also inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

