Man crushed to death by septic truck

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
By Kassidy Brown and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A man was killed after being hit by a septic truck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Deputy N. J. Mason, a septic company’s truck was at a residence on Tabor Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Three individuals were standing outside of the parked truck when it started sliding because of its position along with the wet ground.

As the vehicle slid over an embankment, it took one individual with it as it rolled down.

The victim was crushed by the truck.

The other two people were able to safely get away from the truck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and several bystanders all made an effort to move the truck off the victim but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, but law enforcement was initially told to hold off on removing the body until the medical examiner’s office in Charleston was notified.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as the family has not been notified.

Danieley Wrecker service was called to get the truck off of the victim.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Police officer saves three people from burning car

Latest News

The business owner said no one was inside when the fire started.
Snow Works in Fairgrove looking for temp building after fire
UAW launches effort to expand membership to non-union factories
UAW leadership wants to double union size
Create lasting holiday memories with a visit to the FCM's Cookies with Santa on Dec. 3 from...
Build crafts and have fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Flint Children's Museum
Create lasting holiday memories with a visit to the FCM's Cookies with Santa on Dec. 3 from...
Cookies with Santa at Flint Children's Museum on Sunday, Dec. 3
Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Amber Alert issued for infant believed to be ‘in imminent danger’