Man killed, 3 others injured in crash

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, shortly before 10 p.m., Michigan State Police (MSP) Mt. Pleasant Post troopers responded to Pickard Road near Enterprise Drive in Isabella County for a report of a three-vehicle crash.

MSP said the initial report shows a pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old East China man, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Lake woman.

The pickup truck then hit a second vehicle which overturned, MSP said, adding despite life-saving efforts, the driver of that vehicle – a 71-year-old Remus man - died at the scene.

The East China man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MSP.

The Lake woman and her passenger, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman, suffered minor injuries, MSP said.

Investigators said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

