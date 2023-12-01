Man killed, 3 others injured in crash

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, shortly before 10 p.m., Michigan State Police (MSP) Mt. Pleasant Post troopers responded to Pickard Road near Enterprise Drive in Isabella County for a report of a three-vehicle crash.

MSP said the initial report shows a pickup truck, driven by a 37-year-old East China man, crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Lake woman.

The pickup truck then hit a second vehicle which overturned, MSP said, adding despite life-saving efforts, the driver of that vehicle – a 71-year-old Remus man - died at the scene.

The East China man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to MSP.

The Lake woman and her passenger, a 24-year-old Grand Rapids woman, suffered minor injuries, MSP said.

Investigators said alcohol may be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Read next:
Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Happy Wednesday to those who are waking up early with WNEMTV5 Wake-Up! Here are our “5 things...
Alma College football having a historic season, gearing up for quarterfinal round
Alma College Football
EPA proposes lead line removal across U.S for clean, healthy drinking water
WATER SAMPLING
Reports show childcare costs more than college tuition in some states
Wonderschool will recruit, train and support people opening a licensed childcare facility in...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Police officer saves three people from burning car

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
Crash closes 2 lanes on I-75 in Genesee Co.
The city of Flint celebrated the holidays with its annual tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday,...
Flint celebrates holidays with tree-lighting
The business owner said no one was inside when the fire started.
Snow Works in Fairgrove looking for temp building after fire
UAW launches effort to expand membership to non-union factories
UAW leadership wants to double union size