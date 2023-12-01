Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead

Mid-Michigan (WNEM) - After three La Niña winters in a row, we are now headed toward an El Niño winter!

What is El Niño? It is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with the warming of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. El Niño officially occurs when sea surface temperatures are 0.5°C above normal over five consecutive periods of time, measured in three-month increments. It can significantly influence weather patterns, ocean conditions, and marine fisheries worldwide. El Niño occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes typically last nine to 12 months, showing its largest impact during the winter.

Although they are not the only tools, El Niño and La Niña are two phenomena that we look for when it comes to our seasonal forecasting. While these events are not often the same each time they occur, there are trends over the years that at least give us an idea of what conditions may be more favorable or more likely to occur.

But even then, it’s only a small part of the bigger picture. According to Professor Zachary Johnson with Central Michigan University’s Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, if you were to break down all of the things that impact winter weather, El Niño’s affect on Michigan would be around 10-20% of that equation.

Before we break down the data, it’s important to know that when it comes to winter, we’re only analyzing the months of December, January, and February. And over time, we have 25 El Niño winter events to analyze, going all the way back to the winters of 1951-1952.

So after crunching the numbers and spending several hours in Excel spreadsheets, here is what history tells us about El Niño winters in the TV5 viewing area, along with some factors we’ll be watching!

Remember, forecasting the weather is hard! Forecasting the weather months from now is even harder. While we tell you our opinion based on as much scientific analysis as possible, at the end of the day, we just have to see how it all plays out!

Author’s Note: Saginaw and Flint are the two primary official climate reporting stations in the TV5 viewing area. While we’d love to include more locations, historical data is not as organized or easy to find as these two areas.

Typical El Niño Conditions

The conditions that typically occur nationally during an El Niño winter. (NOAA)

El Niño favors conditions that are warmer and drier in the northern parts of the United States, with wetter conditions in the southern part of the United States. The Pacific Jet Stream is shifted north, which brings a more active pattern to the southern U.S. while nudging the Polar Jet Stream north more often, keeping colder air bottled up in Canada more often.

This Year’s El Niño Strength

When we analyze these events, we also determine their strength and classify them as strong, moderate, and weak events. This year’s El Niño is projected to be moderate to strong, with the latest Climate Prediction Center ENSO Discussion giving a strong El Niño a 55% chance of developing.

Temperature

When it comes to El Niño winter outlooks, warmer than average most often seems to be the first thought that comes to mind here in Michigan. However, historically speaking in Saginaw and Flint, there doesn’t seem to be a clear consensus toward warmer-than-normal temperatures during these winters.

In fact, near-normal conditions lead the way when it comes to temperature trends for the entire winter season in our 25 El Niño events.

You may also be surprised at the fact that below-average temperatures, when analyzing the entire winter season, actually outnumber the above-average temperature seasons!

A breakdown of above, near normal, and below average temperature seasons with El Niño. (WNEM)

Even breaking down only monthly trends, there doesn’t seem to be much of a change in December and January, with only February having more below-average occurrences than “near normal” months in El Niño winters. There is not a single month that has more above-average temperature occurrences than below-normal occurrences.

One factor that seems to work in favor of above-average temperatures, at least in a smaller sample size, is strong El Niño events (eight occurrences) lead to above-average temperatures roughly 50% of the time in Saginaw and Flint, with near-normal and below-average events occurring 25% of the time. With this year’s El Niño possibly reaching the strong category, this could be a factor when all is said and done!

A breakdown of above, near normal, and below average temperature seasons in strong El Niño winters. (WNEM)

The influence of El Niño on temperatures for the winter, based on statistics, seems to lose it’s influence pretty rapidly with weak and moderate events, with near-normal temperatures favored for moderate events, and below-average temperatures occurring at a greater than 50% rate for weak events.

We also tried to see if there was a clear pattern month by month. For instance, would winter start slow and pick up in January or February? Would it start cold but end early? We didn’t notice any clear connections or patterns when analyzing this.

When looking to see if there is any climate change connection, it’s tough to say completely just doing our simple analysis on the surface. But going back 70 years to the 1950′s, it is at least worth noting that only one of our above-average El Niño seasons for temperature in Saginaw and Flint occurred prior to the 1980s. More research would likely be needed to solidify that connection, but this stood out.

Snowfall

Just like temperature, when you hear an El Niño winter is coming, most minds tend to lean on the warmer side of things with a prediction toward less snow. Unlike temperature, that opinion is at least more on track when it comes to our seasonal snow!

Saginaw Average Winter Snow: 37.1 inches

Flint Average Winter Snow: 39.5 inches

Overwhelmingly, snowfall comes in near- or below-average when looking at El Niño winters. Over 50% of the time, when assessing all events, snowfall checks in below average. If you combine near-normal to below-average snowfall results for the season, it’s over 80%.

A breakdown of above, near normal, and below average snowfall seasons in all El Niño winters. (WNEM)

Both Saginaw and Flint have only had four above-average snowfall years in El Niño winters (16% of the time).

And like temperature, the influence of El Niño seems to lose its grip as the event trends toward the weaker side, with weak El Niños accounting for 50% of the above-average snowfalls for these winters. That being said, even in weak El Niño winters, near- or below-normal snowfall has occurred over 70% of the time in both cities.

A breakdown of above, near normal, and below average snowfall seasons with strong El Niño winters. (WNEM)

As we did with temperature, we looked to see if we could find any clear patterns when analyzing snowfall on a month-to-month basis. Just like temperature, the results were a mixed bag and nothing really stood out with a clear consistent pattern that made us think there was something worth feeling strongly about.

Climatologically speaking, there doesn’t seem to be a big trend when it comes to snowfall, as below-average snow seasons have occurred frequently throughout the entire data set going back to the 50s. More research would likely be needed to make any solid conclusions on any climate change connections.

Precipitation (Liquid Equivalent)

We know winter isn’t all about snowfall. We have plenty of rain events and mixed-precipitation events. So it’s important to check out liquid equivalent trends, too!

This category was where we saw some sizable differences between Saginaw and Flint.

Saginaw was more even between above, below, and near-normal precipitation during El Niño seasons. There were nine occurrences of normal or below-average precipitation, with seven above-average seasons. Strong El Niño seasons also seemed to favor above-average precipitation for Saginaw.

In Flint, however, there was an overwhelming lean toward below-average precipitation, with 16 out of 25 El Niño events checking in with below-average precipitation, with above-average precipitation beating out near-normal years five-to-four. Strong years leaned heavily toward the drier side for Flint, the complete opposite of Saginaw.

When it comes to climate change, we would tend to look for more years with above-average precipitation, due to the air’s increased capacity to hold water vapor being tied to an increase in temperature. However, neither Saginaw nor Flint seem to have any relationship, even when looking at all events post-2000.

Final Verdict

As mentioned in the beginning of this article, seasonal forecasting is no perfect science.

However, after looking at the numbers from previous El Niño winters, our thinking for the Winter of 2023-2024 is toward slightly above-normal temperatures, with below-average snowfall.

The temperature connection is not as strong as snowfall, but with conditions favoring a strong El Niño there seems to be at least some credibility toward above-average temperatures. At the same time, with some projections still leaning closer to a moderate El Niño, there is some justification in a slight hedge toward slightly above-normal, rather than well-above normal.

With snowfall, it’s hard to ignore the 50%+ occurrence of below-average snow when including all El Niño seasons and over a 60% rate of below-average snowfall during strong events. There’s even a 50% rate for moderate events. We’ll make a stronger call here and lean toward below-average snowfall.

It’s important to remember that with snowfall especially, all it takes is one big snow to tip the scales toward above-average snow. The same can be said about a prolonged warm up. We saw that earlier this year in the month of April with our stretch of 80 degree days.

Things To Keep In Mind & Some Factors Worth Watching

Having an El Niño or La Niña doesn’t necessarily mean Mid-Michigan will have more or less storm systems moving through. This ties back into the temperature connection where a large storm can still move over the region, but the rain/snow line of that storm could be farther north (due to the warmer air) leading to rain rather than snow locally. As a result, this then ties into the liquid equivalent connection where the amount of rain that fell could equate to several inches of snow; but because it fell as rain it would tip the snow scales downward making it appear like the winter was less snowy, even though on paper there was still wet weather, just in a different form.

We also need to take into account the impact of rising global temperatures. In this warming landscape, scientists are doing research to see if a warming climate, which allows more moisture in the air, will affect the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO). With ENSO being a climate factor, a long period of weather data needs to be recorded to analyze trends. As pointed out in our analysis above, there have been more above-average temperature seasons with El Niño since the 1980s, but there doesn’t seem to be a clear connection with snow or precipitation on surface as we’ve had a mix of results in the entire data set.

Another interesting factor will be the fact that not only do we have warm water in the Pacific near South America, but we also have warm ocean temperatures over many of our oceans. This is not typical of El Niño, where there is usually colder water in the northern Pacific. Will this play a role? We’re interested to see how it plays out.

Record ocean temperatures have not influenced EL Niño or La Niña up to this point, but as more data is gathered, that theory could change over time.

Context is important with seasonal outlooks and we’ll analyze our forecast at the end of the season!

