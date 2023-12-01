Mt. Bohemia lands at #1 on USA Today’s 10Best list

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mt. Bohemia, in the Keweenaw Peninsula’s Lac La Belle, has been tabbed as the number one ski resort in North America by USA Today readers.

The publication enlisted a panel of experts to nominate their top picks for ski resorts and then readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Beating out popular destinations like Vail in Colorado and Alta in Utah, Mt. Bohemia’s ungroomed natural conditions, long runs and vertical drops attract extreme skiers looking for a challenge.

Lonie Glieberman, president of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort told Visit Keweenaw that Mt. Bohemia is very special place.

“We’d like to thank the people who helped choose us this year as the number one ski resort in North America. It goes to show the appreciation and support of our passionate customer base. This is not only a huge moment for Mount Bohemia, but also great for Michigan. Our state is a world-class tourism destination in winter, summer and fall,” Glieberman said.

Mount Bohemia’s $99 Season Pass Sale ends on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Man killed, 3 others injured in crash
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 in Genesee Co. reopen after crash closed 2 lanes

Latest News

Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern
Running in the halls was allowed at Saginaw County’s Swan Valley High School Friday morning.
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Flint police said it responded to a series of fights at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy...
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern
AT&T bridged the digital divide by helping dozens of local residents connect to the internet...
Organizations provide free laptops to Genesee Co. residents