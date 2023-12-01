Mt. Bohemia lands at #1 on USA Today’s 10Best list

LAC LA BELLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mt. Bohemia, in the Keweenaw Peninsula’s Lac La Belle, has been tabbed as the number one ski resort in North America by USA Today readers.

The publication enlisted a panel of experts to nominate their top picks for ski resorts and then readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.

Beating out popular destinations like Vail in Colorado and Alta in Utah, Mt. Bohemia’s ungroomed natural conditions, long runs and vertical drops attract extreme skiers looking for a challenge.

Lonie Glieberman, president of Mount Bohemia Ski Resort told Visit Keweenaw that Mt. Bohemia is very special place.

“We’d like to thank the people who helped choose us this year as the number one ski resort in North America. It goes to show the appreciation and support of our passionate customer base. This is not only a huge moment for Mount Bohemia, but also great for Michigan. Our state is a world-class tourism destination in winter, summer and fall,” Glieberman said.

Mount Bohemia’s $99 Season Pass Sale ends on Saturday, Dec. 2.

