Officers rescue abandoned puppies stranded outside grocery store in frigid conditions

Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned...
Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.(Hayward Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWARD, Calif. (Gray News) – Patrol officers with the Hayward Police Department rescued four puppies that were abandoned outside a grocery store in California.

The police department said in a post on Facebook the store’s manager found the small German Shepherd pups left behind in 39-degree temperatures.

Instead of immediately taking the adorable puppies to the after-hours shelter, officers, dispatchers and jailers chipped in to help take care of them.

Animal Services took custody of the puppies shortly after to give them additional necessary care.

Now, the puppies are housed at the Hayward Animal Shelter awaiting their forever homes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in Fairgrove on Thursday, Nov. 30.
‘Devastating’: Fire chief speaks about fire at Laethem Farm Service Company
Kelly McWhirter
Body of Kelly McWhirter believed to be found, sheriff says
Generic police lights
Police: 13-year-old shot dead in Flint
Grand Blanc Township Police
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ in Grand Blanc Twp.
Aerial photos of Phase 1 construction at the Flint Commerce Center.
Sale of Buick City site complete, $300M investment expected to create jobs

Latest News

LNL: Former Justice Sandra Day O'Connor has died; George Santos is expelled from Congress
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
University of Michigan
Blue over 'G0BLUE': University of Michigan grad sues after losing license plate
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to DeKalb...
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home
FILE - American Airlines planes sit stored at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31,...
The family of a teenage girl who says she discovered a camera in an airplane bathroom is suing American Airlines