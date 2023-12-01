Organizations provide free laptops to Genesee Co. residents

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - AT&T bridged the digital divide by helping dozens of local residents connect to the internet on Friday.

The Disability Network in Flint, in partnership with Human I-T and AT&T, passed out 100 free laptops to pre-selected individuals with disabilities on Friday, Dec. 1.

AT&T funded the refurbished computers.

Gavin Goetz, executive director for external and legislative affairs at AT&T, said the laptops will help the recipients fully participate in the digital world.

“To help them be able to find jobs, to help them use telemedicine, and to help them use the connectivity they need to connect with loved ones,” said Goetz.

One man who received a laptop said it was challenging without having internet access. Now after receiving the laptop he hopes to use the device to pursue a career in the technology industry.

“It can be difficult going without one, everything is done through the computer or some form of connection to the internet. So, I think in these times it’s very important to have a laptop or some way to connect to the internet,” he said.

The Disability Network is a center for independent living serving people with disabilities in Flint and Genesee County.

