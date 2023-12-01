Program aims to help students land future manufacturing jobs

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Local students hope to take their training from a manufacturing education program into a future career.

At Bay City Western High School on Friday, Dec. 1, the school celebrated the SME Prime Program, which gives students the opportunity to earn skills and certificates that could one day land them a job.

Rob Luce, the vice president of the program, said classes come at a critical time when the manufacturing industry is hurting for workers.

“There are 500,000 unfilled manufacturing jobs in the country. As we stand here today, that number stands to increase by a factor of five by the end of the decade, 2.5 million unfilled manufacturing jobs. And this program, SME Prime, is preparing these kids to fulfill these roles,” Luce said.

The program is in 93 schools across 23 states and 49 will be in Michigan by next year.

