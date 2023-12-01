Rain and snow continue this evening, drying out Saturday, more rain and snow Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful day yesterday, Meteorological Winter is starting with a bang, with a round of rain and snow to end the workweek.

Accumulations have been limited by temperatures above freezing and some of the warmth of ground temperatures after the sun and temperatures in the 40s yesterday, but we’ve seen some slushy accumulations here and there. As we head into tonight, a secondary push of rain and snow is expected to pass through before this system moves out on Saturday morning.

For a look beyond your weekend, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Although some have been getting a break early this evening, we expect another push of precipitation to move through later this evening, with some areas seeing rain and others seeing snow. You can keep tabs on that next round of wet weather using our Interactive Radar.

Rain and snow are expected to continue through late tonight. (WNEM)

We expect the rain and snow line to line up somewhere near Gratiot and Saginaw counties, extending northeast into the Saginaw Bay. Areas north and west of that line will be more likely to see snow tonight, while those south and east of that line will see mostly rain, though some snow may mix in at times toward the end of this system pulling away.

Additional accumulations (not including today) that we expect tonight. (WNEM)

Accumulations in areas that see primarily snow should still be limited somewhat just like today, but an inch or two of snow are possible late this evening and overnight as temperatures cool down.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will be cooler in these areas and we’ll need to keep an eye on the roads where we fall below freezing for slippery areas on Saturday morning. Winds will remain out of a northeasterly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday

Rain and snow are expected to continue into Saturday AM. (WNEM)

Rain and snow should move out of the area efficiently tomorrow morning and we’ll be dry by 9 AM or so. Once it moves out, we’ll be dry the rest of your Saturday, with highs expected to be in the middle 30s to low 40s.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. (WNEM)

Skies will likely be stubborn to clear for many, but there are signs that some of our northern and northwestern areas could break into some sunshine for the afternoon hours. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour continue Saturday.

Dry weather lasts through Saturday evening, but mostly cloudy skies will stick around for those who are cloudy during the day and will move back in for those who had a chance to see any sun. Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday

Rain and snow will return to the area on Sunday to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. This will likely be a split around the region, with rain farther to the south once again, with snow farther to the north and west.

Wet weather is expected to stick around most of the day, but right now, snowfall totals are expected to remain on the lighter side for those who see primarily snow. Totals for the TV5 viewing area currently look to be 1″ or less, and the far northern areas would have the best chance for this accumulation.

Highs on Sunday are expected to be in the 30s and 40s. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will be in the middle 30s to low 40s once again, with east northeast winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wet weather should gradually taper off into the overnight hours and Monday should be a dry start to the week once it moves out early Monday morning. We’ll be below freezing Monday morning, so we’ll need to be mindful of any slippery areas Monday morning.

