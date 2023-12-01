Serenity House launches Rides for Recovery program

By La'Nita Brooks and WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A new program launched on Friday to help people recovering from substance abuse get to where they need to go.

The program is called Rides for Recovery and it’s operated by Serenity House Communities in Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

Recognizing the critical role transportation plays in sustaining recovery Serenity House Communities, a leading recovery community organization, is committed to providing support on multiple fronts.

The program aims to increase access to services and strengthen the support network for those in recovery. It will ensure individuals have access to recovery-related events, meetings, and activities and will also assist with basic essential needs, such as grocery shopping and hospital visits.

“In recovery, transportation is one of the biggest barriers to break because a lot of people in recovery have court dates, they need to get to meetings. They have a lot of these things that they have to do out in the community, but they don’t have the proper transportation to do,” said Clarissa Stout, program coordinator. “So we’re here to bridge that gap. Not only can we provide the resources that they need to get through the day, but we can also take them to where they need to go.”

Rides are available Tuesday through Friday from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Just call serenity house to book a ride.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

