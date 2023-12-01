Updates to Friday’s rain & snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The storm system bringing rain and snow to Mid-Michigan to kick off December is still on track as far as location and timing this morning, however we have some major updates about the type of precipitation -- and when we see it -- for today and tonight. A lot of this hinges on the weather we had on Thursday, specifically the warmth. As a result, temperatures for today have trended up just a touch (only about one to two degrees) which is just enough to change the daytime over to a cold rain, with snow accumulations holding off until the evening and tonight.

No Winter Weather Advisories or other winter alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service so far. If that changes, we’ll let you know with that information available in the Weather Alerts section of our website!

Today & Tonight

The arrival of rain showers in Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and surrounding areas is still expected between 6 and 7 AM today, with this working north as the rest of the morning progresses. This will bring the rain showers closer to Saginaw around 9 to 10 AM, then in the northern Thumb around 11 AM to noon. Some wet snowflakes may be able to mix-in on the leading edge of these showers as they move north (specifically around Alma, Mount Pleasant, and Midland is where this could happen). *Note*: Although the snapshot of our hour-by-hour below shows a decent amount of snow coverage, we expect much of that to actually fall as rain. If it does fall as snow, most of it will melt on contact with the ground during the daytime.

Despite a decent amount of snow coverage showing up here, we expect most of this to actually fall as a cold rain. (WNEM)

Overall, as Thursday was such a warm day, most of the precipitation today is going to fall as a cold rain with potentially only some snow mixing from time-to-time. Rain totals all the way through the overnight should total up to around 0.5″ for Owosso, Flint, and Lapeer. The Great Lakes Bay Region will be closer to about 0.25″.

Rain totals will increase as you head south. (WNEM)

Highs today have trending back upwards about one to two degrees, now putting that number closer to 36 degrees in Mid-Michigan, though 39 to 40 degrees can be expected in Flint, Owosso, and Lapeer. In the high temperature map below, notice how much warmer our southern row of counties is than the rest of Mid-Michigan.

Friday's highs have trended upwards just slightly by a degree or two. (WNEM)

Into the overnight, we’ll begin to see much of the rain actually being able to turn over to an accumulating snow, especially in our western counties. This will fall as a slushy, wet snow and is expect to bring slippery roads tonight and on Saturday morning. With above-freezing temperatures over the weekend, we don’t expect any roadway impacts to be long-lasting into the day on Saturday. You can see those temperatures in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Friday night will see more accumulating snow starting to take over. (WNEM)

Alma, Mount Pleasant, Clare, and Midland are most likely to see 1″ to 2″ (with isolated 3″) totals by Saturday morning, This bullseye of the “heavier” snow has shifted north and west from previous forecasts. With a northeast wind at 5 to 15 mph, the shoreline of Lake Huron is most likely to be snow-free as water temperatures are “warm,” keeping those areas as a cold rain. Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and our southwestern communities could see a trace to 1″ of snow. Nearly all of that would be picked up on Friday night.

Snow totals into Saturday morning have shifted north and west. Most of these accumulations will now occur on Friday night. (WNEM)

Saturday & Sunday

The later-morning on Saturday and the rest of the day from there will be dry after this storm system leaves the Great Lakes. Cloudy skies are still expected to remain for much of the day, so roads are likely to at least remain damp into the afternoon. With temperatures in the upper-30s by midday and the afternoon, any slick roads from the morning will see snow and ice melting. This will especially be the case as salt trucks are able to get out.

This storm system departs Saturday morning. (WNEM)

Sunday will be the next round of rain and snow to move into Mid-Michigan with another storm system passing by. With high temperatures in the upper 30s, much of this will fall as rain, potentially not turning over to snow showers until Sunday night. Keep in mind right now, Monday morning’s commute is likely to be slick as a result of that rain and snow moving through. Be sure to stay tuned for Chris, Diane, and Kyle’s forecasts later today and this weekend for more updates on Sunday!

Sunday will be another wet day. (WNEM)

