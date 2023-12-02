Festive fun at the annual Winter Party at McCarty

The annual Winter Party on McCarty is underway, giving the Saginaw Township community a chance to come together before the holidays.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Volunteers said planning took a lot of community support since all activities are free to the public.

The one thing the event coordinators are asking for is a toy donation. Those toys will be gifted to children at local hospitals on Christmas day.

”I mean, who wants to be in the hospital at Christmas time, let alone a child, right? They can’t be home Christmas morning to celebrate with their families. So, it’s just real warm feeling to help these kids,” said Kathy Ryder, a volunteer organizer for Winter Party on McCarty.

If you couldn’t make it out Friday, Dec. 1, don’t worry, the fun continues into the rest of the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Santa is planned to wing by at 3 p.m. There’s also a children’s party, games, and a coloring contest and the winner will get to light the Christmas tree.

Saturday night will wrap up with a firework show.

Sunday morning, Dec. 3, a pancake breakfast with Santa starts at 9 a.m. The first 500 people to arrive will eat for free and the breakfast will cost $5 after that, according to the event’s Facebook page.

