A few slick spots this morning, dry this afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After rain and snow yesterday and last night leaving behind wetness on area roadways, we have seen a few locations become slick as they feel to and below the freezing mark early this morning. Our traffic map has highlighted roadways such as M-20, US-10, US-127, M-33, M-30, M-65 & I-75 in northern and western Mid-Michigan as having slower travel conditions. Simply plan on a few extra minutes this morning and take it easy if you plan on traveling north or west of the tri-cities.

For the rest of today, there really isn’t much to write home about as all showers leave the area mid-late morning but clouds remain in place. Far northwestern areas (such as Houghton Lake) may see some brief sun. No new precipitation is anticipated today.

Temperatures thankfully warm above freezing this afternoon for several hours. Middle-upper 30s are forecast for much of the late morning-evening, so any slushy/icy roads should melt to just being wet. We’ll be closely watching road conditions again tonight as we should cool off to near or below freezing again tonight. The big questions here will be 1: how cold we get & where, and 2: how much wetness is left on the roads tonight.

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Early tomorrow morning will likely start dry before another round of rain and snow move into the state around and after sunrise.

As of right now, most of Mid-Michigan should be mostly rain with little-no mixing of snow. The best chance for a rain-snow mix will be northwestern parts of the area with places such as Clare, Roscommon, & Ogemaw Counties possibly seeing mostly-all snow.

Precipitation should start near or after sunrise and last off-on through the late afternoon and early evening, eventually dissolving to showers late Sunday evening.

Rain amounts will likely range between 0.20″ - 0.50″ for those with all rain. Anyone who sees all snow has the chance to reach around an inch or so.

We will again be watching road conditions Sunday night-Monday morning as temperatures have the chance to fall below freezing.

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Forecast - Saturday Morning (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.