Jury finds former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of second-degree CSC

A jury found former Menominee County Sheriff's Deputy Brian Helfert guilty of 2nd degree CSC with a weapon, a charge with a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Menominee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Helfert was found guilty on Friday of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a weapon.

The jury deliberated 10 hours before returning with its guilty verdict. Because the trial was a criminal proceeding, the jury needed to reach a unanimous decision.

Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg said being able to present testimony from other victims made a difference in the outcome.

“All credit for the victory of this case goes to this victim, and the two victims that testified at the earlier proceeding,” Rogg said.

After the verdict was read, Judge Mary Barglind thanked the jury for their service.

Barglind then revoked Helfert’s bond, and he was handcuffed and returned to jail, where he’ll remain until his sentencing hearing in February.

Helfert faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the charge.

