Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing

Michigan State Police is investigating
lansing police cruiser
lansing police cruiser(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police officers are on the scene of what the Lansing Police say was an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on the 1600 Block of Massachusetts Ave. in Lansing.

LPD responded to a domestic violence situation. The 9-1-1 caller reported the suspect was armed and someone was shot.

They found an armed suspect when they arrived, and a shooting occurred.

Officers secured the suspect and rendered first aid. The Lansing Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Man killed, 3 others injured in crash
Ann Herford
Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California
Traffic Alert: Court Street Bridge closes
I-75 in Genesee Co. reopen after crash closed 2 lanes
Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
Friday night will see more accumulating snow starting to take over.
Updates to Friday’s rain & snow

Latest News

Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Saturday, Dec. 2
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Dec. 1
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Students raise $10,000 for families in need
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern