Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police officers are on the scene of what the Lansing Police say was an officer-involved shooting.

It happened on the 1600 Block of Massachusetts Ave. in Lansing.

LPD responded to a domestic violence situation. The 9-1-1 caller reported the suspect was armed and someone was shot.

They found an armed suspect when they arrived, and a shooting occurred.

Officers secured the suspect and rendered first aid. The Lansing Fire Department responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

The shooting investigation has been turned over to the Michigan State Police.

This is a breaking news story. News 10 will provide updates as they become available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.