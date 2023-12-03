The Alma Scot’s historic playoff run ends in Quarterfinals against Courtland 58-41

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - For the first time ever in school history, the Alma Scots football team are in the Division 3 Quarterfinals after last week’s incredible comeback victory over Mount Union.

Today the Scots would host SUNY Courtland as Coach Couch and his guys look to punch their ticket to the Final Four.

1st quarter. Carter St. John finds Devon Frenchko and he’s gone 47 yards for the opening touchdown of the game.

Later in the game, St. John had to get his ankle taped up after a hard tackle but it wouldn’t stop him. 2nd quarter, St. John runs it in for the touchdown. Fighting through the pain to tie it 27-27.

Under a minute left in the 1st half. The Senior Trent Devereaux throws it to Ty Lotterman 55-yard touchdown. Halftime tied 34-34

3rd quarter. St John flips it to Kaheel Brown and the running back throws it to Lotterman and some trickery ends in an Alma touchdown.

This game would be a barnburner but in the end, Courtland would pull away. Zac Boyes on 4th down finds Cole Burgess down the field 50 yards for the touchdown.

Alma’s incredible run ends in the quarterfinals with Courtland winning 58-41.

”I think Monday is going to be more depressing to me that even right now,” said Coach Couch. “When you win you get to be together another week and you know, this loss is not going to be the same on Monday.”

“Being able to just truly see that it’s a family atmosphere,” said defensive back Gage Nelson. “That we care about one another, that we are a family out on the field and it coorilates beyond just football. It’s a whole, it’s a campus-wide type of thing.”

