Chesaning and Cass City pick up victories at SVSU with the O’Neal Classic

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a night filled with high school basketball on the campus of SVSU, as the O’Neal Classic took place all through Saturday.

Here are all the local final scores from tonight:

Bay City All Saints: 42, Charlton Heston: 30

Kearsley: 64, Bridgeport: 38

Mt. Pleasant: 64, John Glenn: 43

Hamady: 49, De La Salle: 54 (OT)

Powers Catholic: 61, Schoolcraft: 48

Chesaning: 55, Carrollton: 38

Cass City: 54, Nouvel Catholic Central: 53

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.