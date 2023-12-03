Chesaning and Cass City pick up victories at SVSU with the O’Neal Classic

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a night filled with high school basketball on the campus of SVSU, as the O’Neal Classic took place all through Saturday.

Here are all the local final scores from tonight:

Bay City All Saints: 42, Charlton Heston: 30

Kearsley: 64, Bridgeport: 38

Mt. Pleasant: 64, John Glenn: 43

Hamady: 49, De La Salle: 54 (OT)

Powers Catholic: 61, Schoolcraft: 48

Chesaning: 55, Carrollton: 38

Cass City: 54, Nouvel Catholic Central: 53

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stock satellite image of El Nino.
Mid-Michigan El Niño Winters: A Historical Look & What We Think Could Be Ahead
FILE - Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) looks to pass during the first period of an NHL...
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin shares loss of unborn baby after missing back-to-back games
Generic police lights
Man killed, 3 others injured in crash
Ann Herford
Investigators find body of Huron Co. woman who went missing in California
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern
Questions left unanswered after fight at Flint Southwestern

Latest News

Chesaning and Cass City pick up victories at SVSU with the O'Neal Classic
Coach Couch hugging QB Carter St. John
The Alma Scot’s historic playoff run ends in Quarterfinals against Courtland 58-41
The Alma Scots' historic playoff run comes to an end in Quarterfinals against Courtland 58-41
Fast Break Friday recap for week one!
Fast Break Friday, Week 1 - Part 3