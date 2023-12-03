Chesaning and Cass City pick up victories at SVSU with the O’Neal Classic
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a night filled with high school basketball on the campus of SVSU, as the O’Neal Classic took place all through Saturday.
Here are all the local final scores from tonight:
Bay City All Saints: 42, Charlton Heston: 30
Kearsley: 64, Bridgeport: 38
Mt. Pleasant: 64, John Glenn: 43
Hamady: 49, De La Salle: 54 (OT)
Powers Catholic: 61, Schoolcraft: 48
Chesaning: 55, Carrollton: 38
Cass City: 54, Nouvel Catholic Central: 53
