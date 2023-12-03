Cold rain and snow return to Mid-Michigan today

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain and snow is moving into Mid-Michigan at this hour bringing wet and dreary conditions to the area. We are also watching some lower visibilities due to fog developing out there this morning thanks to increasing moisture with this storm system.

Rain is expected to continue for the Bay region, Thumb and southern counties through this morning and afternoon. The rain-snow line, or the location where precipitation changes between rain and snow, is likely to remain tucked up north, to the north and west of the Saginaw Bay. This will keep the snow in places like Isabella, Clare, Roscommon, Gladwin & Ogemaw Counties.

Rain and snow continue this morning through the afternoon, eventually coming to an end this evening as dry air works into Mid-Michigan. This will shut down most of our precipitation leaving only light isolated snow showers behind.

As far as snow totals are concerned, generally around an inch or so is expected further north where snow has the best chance to stick. Elsewhere, we could see some snowflakes mix with rain for a short time, but it wont be cold enough for any sticking.

Rain totals will likely be a widespread 0.15-0.25″.

