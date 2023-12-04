AG issues charges, warrants for 2 couples accused of child abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she issued 36 criminal child abuse charges against two couples from the Lansing area on Monday, Dec. 4.

“The allegations in this manner are heinous and egregious,” Nessel said.

The couples are accused of conspiring to adopt or foster dozens of children for their own personal and financial gain.

The AG charged Joel and Tammy Brown and Tamal and Jerry Flore who are all are from Dewitt.

Nearly 30 children were placed in their care over the years. The state said the couples would subject the children to prolonged physical and mental abuse under the guise of discipline.

“Abusive behavior by any parent, adoptive or biological, is unacceptable and it will not and cannot be tolerated,” Nessel said.

Arrest warrants have been processed for all four people and they have until Friday, Dec. 8 to voluntarily turn themselves in.

