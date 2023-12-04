Bay City launches high-tech project to improve city recycling

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City has partnered with organizations to launch a six month pilot project using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve recycling in the city.

The city partnered with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), national nonprofit The Recycling Partnership, and Prairie Robotics, a Saskatchewan-based Canadian clean tech startup, to install cameras, GPS, and computers on city recycling trucks to check contents of curbside recycling bins household by household to offer constructive feedback to residents as needed.

The city said the program is building upon the distribution of 15,000 new 96-gallon carts to residents in Dec. 2022, which doubled its annual recycling collection capacity to an estimated 650 pounds per-year, per-household.

Related: Bay City expands its recycling program

“Public education is critical because when wrong items are inadvertently placed in the recycling cart, they can injure workers at the recycling facility, lower the quality of good recyclables, and damage sorting equipment,” said Bay City Environmental Services Manager James Blake.

Prairie Robotics will retrofit the city’s recycling collection trucks with camera technology which will use AI to scan the material as it is mechanically dumped from each recycling cart into the truck. The AI will recognize unacceptable items such as plastic bags, polystyrene foam, yard waste, and trash and, in real-time, the items will be flagged and a personalized note card or digital notification will be sent to the resident with information on how they can recycle better.

The city said the AI is very accurate, as less than half of the 1 percent of households that receive a notification report an error. City project partners expect any potential errors will decrease over time as the system learns and improves as it collects more data.

Bay City is now the second municipality in Michigan to implement Prairie Robotics technology, as East Lansing debuted the same program in 2022, the city said, adding initial results showed contamination was reduced by nearly 25 percent.

For more information on recycling in Bay City, click here.

