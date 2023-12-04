Deadly crashes on the rise during the holiday season

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s important to think before getting behind the wheel this holiday season because, according to the National Road Safety Foundation, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death during the holidays.

The year-end holiday period from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day is one of the most dangerous times on U.S. roads and highways, with a spike in crashes often resulting in severe injury or death.

Increased risk comes from a combination of factors, including impairment from alcohol, drugs and drowsy driving. Christmas and New Year’s Eve were especially dangerous, with more drunk-driving fatalities than any other holiday period.

Drugs, both legal and illegal, are also another significant factor in fatal crashes. Even in states where marijuana is legal, it is still against the law to drive while impaired.

Some prescription drugs can also cause drowsiness, and it’s essential to check the labels and be aware of side effects before hitting the road. David Reich with the National Road Safety Foundation said it’s also vital for passengers to be familiar with to ensure you and those around you are safe.

“If you are a passenger in a car that you feel is being driven unsafely, either that person was drinking, tailgating, they’re speeding or zooming from lane to lane, you as a passenger should speak up don’t worry about being a backseat driver because it’s your life at stake and also the life of the driver and other people on the road,” said Reich.

There’s also a large financial impact of driving crashes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than $44 billion is spent yearly on property damage, medical expenses, and lost work time.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, over 31,000 deaths in motor vehicle traffic crashes involved alcohol-impaired drivers in 2021—representing 31% of all traffic fatalities in the United States that year.

With the increased danger on the roads this time of year, Reich said parents need to have a conversation with their young drivers.

“Just say, ‘Listen, I don’t mean to be bugging you, I don’t mean to be a pain, but I love you, and I care about you, and I don’t want to get a call or have a police officer at my door with horrible news,’” said Reich. “Of course, teens under 21 shouldn’t be drinking in the first place, but let’s be realistic—it happens.”

If parents suspect their kids will be out drinking, Reich said it’s important to plan their transportation ahead of time, whether it’s getting an Uber or the parents giving them a ride home.

For more tips on how to talk to your teen about safe driving, visit the National Road Safety Foundation’s website.

According to the National Road Safety Foundation, young drivers up to 34 accounted for the highest percentage of alcohol-impaired drivers in fatal crashes in December 2021.

